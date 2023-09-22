Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 149,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

