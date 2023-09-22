Transform Wealth LLC Sells 259 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE EW opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.