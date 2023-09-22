Transform Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $397.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

