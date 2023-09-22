Transform Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

