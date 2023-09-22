Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

