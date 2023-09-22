Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

About ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF

