Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

