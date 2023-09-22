Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

