Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market cap of £397.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,165.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.58. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

In related news, insider Adrian Blair acquired 33,196 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,204.24 ($38,652.60). Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

