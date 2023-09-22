Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

TSN opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

