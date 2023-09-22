U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.82 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

