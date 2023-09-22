UBS Group Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $159.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,170,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

