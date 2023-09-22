UBS Group Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.18 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

