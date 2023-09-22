Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $36,267.75 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 381,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $77,987.34.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

