Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.27. 51,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,415. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

