Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

