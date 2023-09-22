United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.74. 434,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,348. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.56 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

