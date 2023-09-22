United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

