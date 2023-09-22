Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.92

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 3602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $785,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

