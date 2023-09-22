UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.04. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 314,549 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.