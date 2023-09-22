Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

