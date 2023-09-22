Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
