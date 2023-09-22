Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.