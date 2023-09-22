Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

