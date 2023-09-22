Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

