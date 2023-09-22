Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $201.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

