Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 25,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

