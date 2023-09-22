Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $354.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.32 and a 200 day moving average of $336.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.