Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,866 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $757,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VUG stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

