Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $301,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

