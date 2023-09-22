Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

