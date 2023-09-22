Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

