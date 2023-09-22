Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $227.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

