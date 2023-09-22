Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $989,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $191.41 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

