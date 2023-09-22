Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

VLO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

