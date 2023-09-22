Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,430,000 after acquiring an additional 78,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.