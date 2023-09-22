VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 1,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Get VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.