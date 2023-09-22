VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 20,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,710,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

