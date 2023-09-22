Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

