Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is First Financial Corp IN’s 9th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

