Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 6th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,452,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $242.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

