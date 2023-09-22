Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 471,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,511. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

