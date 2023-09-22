Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 322,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 253,716 shares.The stock last traded at $74.34 and had previously closed at $73.84.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will AppLovin Continue its Explosive YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.