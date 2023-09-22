Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 322,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 253,716 shares.The stock last traded at $74.34 and had previously closed at $73.84.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

