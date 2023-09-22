Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

