Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

