Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Reduced by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 446,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

