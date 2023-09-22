Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Avion Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 228,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,225. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

