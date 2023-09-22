Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Financial Corp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.86. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

