Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.40. 689,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.86. The company has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

