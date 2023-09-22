Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 134,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

